EDMONTON -- City Manager Adam Laughlin will give an update on Edmonton’s pandemic response Tuesday afternoon at 2:15 p.m.

The City last issued an update on Friday, declaring a local state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

Since then, Alberta’s total number of cases has risen from 195 to 301, and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson has entered self-isolation after developing “mild symptoms.”

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is expected to jump further after an update from provincial health officials on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Both events will be livestreamed on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.