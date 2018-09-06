

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The City of Edmonton has begun cracking down on illegally parked cars near schools.

Parking enforcement officers were at Edmonton schools today, ensuring the bylaws were being followed. However, drivers should expect strict enforcement throughout the year.

City bylaws prohibit parking near fire hydrants, stop signs, or in other no-parking zones. All child drop-offs must be done in marked areas.

"We will be at schools all year long. Parking enforcement officers patrolling to make sure people are parking legally. If they do not park legally, then a ticket will be issued and a possible tow of that vehicle to the impound lot,” said Erin Blaine with City Parking Enforcement Services.

The city says the crackdown is to ensure students’ safety and an opportunity for parents to set an example about following the rules of the road.