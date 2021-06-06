EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is helping equip and support non-profits and local organizations to develop anti-racism events and projects.

A new anti-racism grant program, launched Friday, will make $300,000 in funding available to the city’s anti-racism advisory committee who will oversee applications.

Shalini Sinha, chair of the city’s anti-racism advisory committee, said in a statement that the goal of the grant program is to build a more inclusive Edmonton.

“It is my hope, and the hope of the members of our committee, that these funds help transform the hearts and minds of citizens and communities in Edmonton,” Sinha said.

“To learn about and stand against our inheritance of systemic and internalized racism, notice our natural position as humans to stand in solidarity and unity together, and experience programs and actions that show us new ways of building our lives and society.”

Applications can be made to four grant streams until July 16.

The first funding stream, the Local Anti-Racism Capacity Building/Innovation grant is aimed at local grassroots organizations working on actions combatting systemic and structural racism. A total of 10 grants of $10,000 each are available.

The Project Ready Matching Grant has $75,000 total funds to be used by community non-profits and local organizations creating anti-racism initiatives. Up to $25,000 can be given to an organization and grants require a matching contribution.

Youth Activation Grant stream is geared toward youth from the ages of 13 to 24 to help them develop community action and create anti-racism initiatives. Grant applications in this stream can receive up to $500 each and $25,000 in funds is available.

The final grant category, the Local Community Participatory Action Research Grants will support research activates to address local issues and concerns. Organizations can receive up to $25,000 each and the stream has $50,000 of total funds available.

City council will receive recommendations on grant applications for the project ready matching, local anti-racism capacity building/innovation, and the local community participatory action research grants after the summer break.

The anti-racism committee will have $50,000 to fund initiatives or needs that align to their program outcomes.