EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • City creates new local task force on housing and homelessness

    Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi speaks to CTV News Edmonton on Jan. 24, 2024. Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi speaks to CTV News Edmonton on Jan. 24, 2024.
    Share

    Nearly four months after city council declared a housing and homelessness issue in Edmonton, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi on Friday announced the creation of a new local task force to tackle the issue.

    Sohi made the announcement during a State of the City address co-presented by his office and the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce to a room full of business leaders.

    The Community Mobilization Task Force on Housing and Homelessness has 16 members with an array of backgrounds and expertise.

    It includes current and former city councillors, developers, Indigenous voices and people who work in a range of social services.

    Sohi said the task force's goal is to create more housing options in Edmonton with a focus on non-market and supportive housing.

    "This is not about studying the issue," Sohi told media following the address.

    "We have studied the issue, we know why houslessness exists, this is about implementing solutions, and finding creative innovative ways of unlocking some of those solutions."

    There are no representatives from the provincial government on the task force. The mayor says that's because the city is looking locally for innovative solutions.

    He said the province and Ottawa will always be important partners when it comes to funding for housing projects.

    "We cannot do that without their support, but there's so much community knowledge out there, and the role of the task force is to unlock the knowledge," Sohi said. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News