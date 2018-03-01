Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings for a number of regions in northern and central Alberta late Thursday morning.

Officials said between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow, and occasional blowing snow, is expected.

The snow is expected to come from a strong Pacific system that is expected to push into west-central Alberta Thursday. The snowfall is expected to continue Thursday night and into Friday, as the weather system moves east.

Environment Canada said the snow will come with strong easterly winds, which is expected to impact visibility, especially in open areas and on exposed highways. Accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some areas.

Snow is expected to stop falling Sunday morning.

Snowfall warnings were also issued for areas in south-central and southern Alberta, including Calgary. In those areas, between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected in the same time frame.

City prepared for expected snowfall

City officials said crews and snow clearing equipment are ready to go.

“We will use our contractors to clear arterials and collectors,” Andrew Grant with the City of Edmonton said.

If more than 10 centimetres of snow falls, the City will implement a seasonal parking ban.

With files from Matt Woodman