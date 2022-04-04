City designs new pedestrian bridge downtown

The City of Edmonton has released images of a potential pedestrian bridge in the downtown area.

The proposed bridge would be located at McDougall Hill Road and 100 Street, and connect a future MacDonald Drive Promenade to the Funicular Upper Plaza.

The City of Edmonton has released images of a potential pedestrian bridge at McDougall Hill Road and 100 Street. (City of Edmonton)

"By improving access through downtown and into the park network, the pedestrian bridge and public spaces around it will provide diverse opportunities for commuting, recreation, and gathering currently lacking in the downtown vicinity," the city said. "Connecting Edmonton’s downtown and its river valley, the bridge provides a much needed pedestrian connection along the top-of bank, and celebrates the expansive view of the river valley and its special place in Edmonton’s civic history."

The project is in the "concept design stage" with public engagement open until April 24.

There are three design options: a timber bridge, a cable-stayed bridge and a suspended bridge.

