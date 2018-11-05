The City of Edmonton said dozens of crews had been dispatched to clear streets and sidewalks around the city Sunday afternoon after the weekend snowfall.

In a tweet, the City said a total of 60 trucks (both sanders and plows) were on the road Monday morning, with 10 sidewalk plows and 20 more crews of three to four people on the ground.

Crews started at 3 p.m. Sunday, and the city doubled the number of crews on the road at 3 a.m. Monday.

The city plans to release more details on the plan to handle snow and ice later Monday morning.

