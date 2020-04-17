EDMONTON -- As the weather continues to get better, many will want to spend more time outside. While playgrounds remain closed, public parks and sports fields are still accessible, city officials are reminding residents that they need to be used with care.

Popular pedestrian paths are still in use during the pandemic, and some users say it can be difficult to stay six feet from others.

“We're working to, as things warm up here, make more spaces on the roadway available for walking as well,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

100 Avenue will be down to one lane for cars on weekends, and Victoria Park Road and a portion of Saskatchewan Driver will see similar changes.

Temperatures next week are forecasted to be in the teens, and public parks and paths are sure to see more use, which the city is encouraging.

“If they do in a way that honours the requirements from the provincial government, great. If they don’t, not afraid to take the steps to close them,” said Interim city manager Adam Laughlin.

“Two people becomes more than 15, then we have a mass gathering, and then we're going to have to take some steps to close or restrict movement.”

There’s a $1,000 fine if you're caught breaking the rules, but police and peace officers have been giving out warnings for the most part.

“I think the message has gotten through to most people about the gravity of the situation here,” Iveson said.

Playgrounds remain closed, but sports fields can be used - just not by organized leagues, and groups must remain small.

“Thinking about activities like flying a kite, kicking a soccer ball, doing things that aren't going to put kids at risk of being exposed,” Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

“There'll be lots of inspection and monitoring activity,” Iveson said.

The mayor says Edmontonians have done well so far, and he believes the good behaviour will continue.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson