City councillors have decided to look at improving signage and wayfinding to make the transit system easier to navigate.

Members of the Edmonton Transit System Advisory Board presented a report to councillors Tuesday.

After taking a tour of parts of the LRT system, the board found the system provided inconsistent signage and outdated information. The report called a current system map “nearly unusable.”

“The maps that are provided could provide more information,” board chair Charles Kelley said. “Larger fonts, clearer, sometimes pictures as well as text.”

The report also recommends better information for transit users on when they can access trains.

“We forget that for people who come downtown, they don’t necessarily know how to get around,” Scott McKeen, Ward 6 councillor, said.

This is something LRT passenger Victoria Manning knows well.

“I have to give people directions all the time,” she said.

Although she doesn’t mind lending her knowledge, Manning believes better signs would make helping that much easier.

“Someone asked me how to get to Commerce Place the other day, and it was easier for me to tell them how to go outside than it was to go inside.”

A report on the costs and time needed to implement the measures is expected in May.

With files from Jeremy Thompson