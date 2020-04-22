EDMONTON -- Recognizing food security has been challenged during the pandemic, the City of Edmonton will be expanding community garden space.

Acting City Manager Adam Laughlin said land owned and leased by the city, as well as by community leagues, would be turned into gardens this season.

The city is also going to encourage Edmontonians to make use of their front yards.

Laughlin delivered a COVID-19 update to city council on Wednesday, also confirming on-street farmers’ markets would open regularly on May 1 as essential businesses.

The provincial agriculture and health departments are working on rules for their operation.

GARAGE SALES A ‘HEALTH AND SAFETY RISK’

As well, Edmontonians will not be allowed to host garage sales this year.

“This decision was made recognizing that garage sales represent a health and safety risk to the public [and] are a non essential service,” Laughlin said.

Given the potential for public gatherings, handling of cash and used items, and travel between multiple sales or communities, garage sales are being considered as a potential for transmission.

MORE LANE REDUCTIONS FOR PEDESTRIANS ON THE WAY

Lane reductions similar to those on Saskatchewan Drive and Victoria Promenade – meant to make more room for Edmontonians to physically distance – are coming to other streets.

Starting April 23, the reductions on the 104 Street service road will be expanded from Saskatchewan Drive to University Avenue.

As of April 24, lane closures on Saskatchewan Drive will be expanded from 110 Street to 116 Street. The westbound lane will be closed for on-foot traffic, next to the shared use path.

Laughlin also told council the state of local emergency would continue to be renewed until provincial restrictions eased.

He was expected to make a public announcement Wednesday afternoon. Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.