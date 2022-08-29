City extends hours for Oliver, Queen Elizabeth outdoor pools

A couple of Edmonton outdoor pools will stay open a little longer this summer as the hot weather continues into September.

All city pools were to close on Aug. 31; however, a spokesperson told CTV News that Oliver Outdoor Pool would stay open until Friday and Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool would close next Tuesday after the long weekend.

Outdoor pools are typically open all summer, but the city decided in 2020 to reduce operating hours to July and August to save some money after losses due to COVID-19.

"Our summers are short. We want our pools to open quicker," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi told reporters Monday afternoon. "Yes, they usually close in September when we start to experience temperature changes.

"In our view, we should be restoring the hours of operation in outdoor pools that had their hours reduced in the past."

Reservations for Oliver and Queen Elizabeth can be made at movelearnplay.ca.

Fred Broadstock Outdoor Swimming Pool and Borden Park Natural Swimming Pool will close on Wednesday.

Mill Creek outdoor pool was closed in 2022 as it undergoes rehabilitation.