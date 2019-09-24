EDMONTON -- Two century-old buildings have been designated as Municipal Historic Resources.

Delton Grocery on the northwest corner of 88 Street and 122 Avenue, and Douglas Manor in the Garneau neighbourhood, were identified by the City’s Historical Resource Management Plan.

The owners of Douglas Manor will receive a grant of $381,327 from the City’s Heritage Resources Reserve fund to assist in the rehabilitation costs to the building, while Delton Grocery will receive just over $43,000.

The one-storey Delton Grocery was first known as the Delton Meat Market when it opened in 1914. The building is characterized by a boomtown front and the main entrance is built into the corner of the structure, a common feature of small-scale commercial buildings at the time.

“Neighbourhood stores were once very common. They generally served local residents needing convenient grocery services, but also contributed to the social fabric and economic well-being of the area,” said David Johnston, Principal Heritage Planner with the City. “While a few still remain, these types of local commercial stores are now much more rare.”

Douglas Manor is located on the southeast corner of 108 Street and 83 Avenue, its heritage value lies in its use as a prominent residential building that has had a variety of owners, occupants and uses over the course of 105 years.

“The manor was built in 1914 when many rooming houses and apartment buildings were constructed to accommodate a growing population,'' Johnston said. “It’s been home to a wide variety of people over the years.”

Before 1918 it was associated with the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton and used as a seminary. It was known as Newman Hall, a residence for university students from 1918 - 1922. In 1923, it was converted to the St. Mary’s Home for Boys orphanage. In 1941, the building was sold and renovated into an apartment building called Robert Mansion. It became known as Douglas Manor in the 1970s.

Since the City’s Historical Resource Management Plan was initiated in 1985, 156 properties have been identified, protected and promoted as a historical resource.