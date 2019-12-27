EDMONTON -- An outdoor ice rink at Edmonton City Hall was closed to the public until the weather grew colder again.

The ice surface needs a sustained temperature of -5 C to -7C or colder with no snow, city officials told CTV News Edmonton.

Crews reflooded the ice earlier this week in an attempt to seal a hairline crack. Although the rink was reopened for a short period, the city says it had to be closed again.

“Over Christmas, the integrity of the ice deteriorated and the cracking became worse,” said city communications advisor Karen McDonnell.

The rink was closed on Dec. 26 and will stay closed until the city says it is safe for use again--likely until Friday evening.

“The crew has been working to get this issue fixed and has made good progress,” McDonnell told CTV News.

She added it was possible the ice would reopen Friday night, but that Edmontonians should look for updates on ice conditions online.

According to CTV Edmonton’s Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen, daytime highs will range from -4 C to 4 C between Saturday and New Year’s Eve.