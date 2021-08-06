EDMONTON -- After a petition from A-list Hollywood celebrities, the City of Edmonton has renamed city hall Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion – for the weekend.

On Tuesday, The Suicide Squad cast that includes John Cena and Margot Robbie got on board with the petition to name a building after the Edmonton-born Fillion.

"I 100 per cent support this," Robbie said. "I really, really hope you succeed in this mission, Edmonton."

The city posted a tweet on Friday stating the "challenge had been accepted."

For the weekend, Edmonton will rename the downtown city hall to mark the premiere of Suicide Squad, where Fillion plays T.D.K.