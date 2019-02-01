

Susan Amerongen, CTV Edmonton





City hall was placed in lockdown after a weapons complaint Friday morning.

EPS responded to the complaint at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Some officers were seen blocking the doors, others were walking around with long guns at their side.

City Hall security officers were able to offer a description of a male they saw on the main floor.

According to a police spokesperson no weapon has been discovered.

City hall has since reopened.