An international design competition is now open for a new park in Edmonton with a long name.

The Warehouse Campus Neighbourhood Central Park is made up of four properties recently expropriated by the City of Edmonton in the downtown core.

The land is located North of Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue and in between 106 and 108 Streets.

Once opened, the urban park will cover an area about twice the size of Churchill Square.

City Senior Planner David Holdsworth calls it a rare opportunity and a legacy project. He says most of the land sat as surface parking lots for decades.

Finding that much undeveloped area in most similar sized cities, within their downtown core would usually require demolition of major buildings.

“In the longterm, they were a blessing in disguise,” Holdsworth says.

The city spent $20 million to purchase the land. Another $28 million will need to be spent before the expected opening of the urban park in 2023.