

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Headline: City hosts pumpkin smash to teach about composting

Smash, not trash, the jack-o-lanterns.

That was the message at a Saturday event where Edmontonians were taught about composting natural waste.

The latest study the by the City of Edmonton estimates, on average, 59 per cent of home trash is filled with food and yard waste.

“Compost ‘S cool” is a city program that teaches Edmontonians about how to compost better.

On Saturday, the program invited people to use their imagination to get rid of their old pumpkins. While some smashed, others squished, and a few others shot their old Halloween decor.

“Home composting is really important and we want people to see it’s really easy to do and it can be fun,” said Tamara Brunelle.

“We can make nutrient compost that’s good for the soil out of these pumpkins.”

Currently, an estimated one in three Edmontonians compost.

“I've seen a real paradigm shift in Edmonton, people wanting to be more environmentally friendly, people wanting to feed their soil and get away from the chemicals,” said the city’s Composting Programs Coordinator, Mark Stumpf.

Organizers said the event was a smashing success.

With files from Timm Bruch