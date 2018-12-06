The City of Edmonton lifted its seasonal parking ban on Thursday afternoon.

The ban went into effect Tuesday at 1 a.m. after a 30-centimetre snowfall last weekend.

Parking ban has been lifted and parking on marked routes is allowed again. Thanks for moving your vehicles during the ban. #yegsnow #yegtraffic #yegroads — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) December 6, 2018

The vehicles left parked in bus routes would be fined or towed, the city said ahead of the ban.

Parking bans can be declared after large snowfalls between Nov. 5 and March 15 with at least eight hours of notice.

The city will provide more details about this week’s parking ban at 4 p.m.