City looks to reduce 'development barriers' with $39M for infill projects

The City of Edmonton says it's putting $39 million toward adding more homes to existing neighborhoods.

The Infill Infrastructure Fund will help cover public infrastructure costs for new multi-unit housing developments including row housing, apartments and buildings that combine residential and commercial.

"As our city grows, increasing the supply and types of housing will be critical," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. "This fund helps create the conditions needed to support Edmonton’s rapid growth and tackle housing supply and affordability challenges for years to come."

The city said Edmonton is expected to grow by 10 per cent through 2026, for an increase of more than 110,000 residents since 2023.

Kim Petrin, a city manager, said housing developers can face significant upfront investments.

"This is particularly true in existing neighbourhoods where the first housing project in an area is often required to front the cost for upgrades that benefit subsequent developments," Petrin said.

"Breaking down these development barriers is important for making Edmonton a top choice for housing investment."

The fund will be supported by the Canada Housing Accelerator Program.

It will be available to market and non-market housing projects with 10 or more units being built near urban centres, main streets and public transit.

Each eligible project will be able to access up to $4 million to cover costs of shared offsite public infrastructure upgrades, such as water, storm, sanitation and mobility infrastructure.