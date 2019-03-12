A downtown Edmonton market that is known as a seasonal, outdoors affair may not be that for much longer.

Two vendors say the City Market announced at a March 9 board meeting it will be moving to a year-round indoor facility at 97 Street and 103 Avenue.

City Market hosts dozens of vendors in the winter months when it operates out of City Hall; during the summer, the number of vendors on 104 Street nearly doubles.

Its new home was formerly the Great Western Garment Co. factory, and the Army & Navy Building. More recently, the Red Strap Market used the space. Architect and former city politician Gene Dub owns the building through real estate company Five Oaks Inc.

It is unknown how soon the market will be moving; tenants were told the change could come “as early as” this season.

More to come...

With files from Bill Fortier