City of Edmonton aims to help seniors, people with disabilities remove snow this winter

People looking for extra help to remove snow around their homes can now apply for assistance from the city this winter.

The two-year pilot program of the Assisted Snow Removal Program aims to help seniors, people living with disabilities or mobility issues, the city said in a news release.

By helping people remove snow, the city says it hopes to reduce the risks of slipping and falls that can come from uncleared snow.

"Edmonton winters can be challenging, particularly for seniors and individuals with mobility issues," said Chantel Perizzolo, Director of Complaints and Investigations with the city.

The program is available to low-income seniors, people with disabilities or mobility challenges. They can apply online and must provide a form signed by a health-care provider to verify they need assistance.

People already enrolled in other city programs such as Dedicated Accessible Transit Service or the Assisted Waste Collection Program can access a simplified application.

Snow removal will happen 24 hours after a snowfall of two cm or more, the city said. The program covers walkways, public sidewalks adjacent to properties. It doesn’t cover private driveways or rear pathways.

Until applications have been approved, the city reminds people they are still responsible for maintaining snow and ice on sidewalks adjacent to their properties.