City of Edmonton Christmas tree collection program to start early next month

The city has released its schedule for collecting and composting natural Christmas trees.

According to the city of Edmonton website, you can place your un-bagged tree next to your waste collection area by 7 a.m. on Jan. 10. The trees may be picked up as late as Jan. 24, and not necessarily on regularly scheduled collection days.

The city is asking residents to remove all ornaments, tinsel, garlands, nails, screws, and tree stands, and to keep the tree clear of snow and ice until it’s picked up. Larger trees must be cut into two-metre lengths.

For those that live in condos and apartments, the city’s website asks that you drop off your tree for free at a recycling depot between Dec. 27 and Jan 24., or at an Eco Station at any time.

Last year, the city collected 7,082 trees for composting.