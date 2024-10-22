City of Edmonton encouraging people to shop locally for small business campaign

The City of Edmonton is asking people to “put their money where their heart is” and shop locally.

The Shop Local campaign runs until Oct. 26 and aims to highlight the importance of boosting importance and potential in Edmonton’s small business community.

“Edmonton has always been synonymous with the entrepreneurial spirit, and Small Business Week is an opportunity for us to celebrate the significant impacts our business community has on our city,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

The city says there are over 38,000 businesses in Edmonton with 95 per cent of them being small businesses. It says for every $100 spent, $66 stays within the local economy.

Katie Deck, co-owner of The Makers Keep, a, said "community is at the heart" of her boutique store selling handcrafted goods.

"(it) is the essence of what we do,” Deck said in a news release from the city.

“Our stores are a collective of over 400 small businesses from across the Edmonton area, creating a one-stop shop for all things local. We encourage our neighbours to continue to show support for all of our amazing local businesses this holiday season.”

The weeklong campaign is part of a matching grant program from the province to leverage $200,000 over two years towards small business support.

The city says the logo showcases a shopping bag with a handle designed to look like the Waterdale Bridge, reminding shoppers to keep their money close to home.

People can also support local businesses by using the hashtag #ShopLocalYEG, leaving a positive review and recommending stores to family and friends.