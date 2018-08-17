The Alberta government has laid a number of environmental charges against the City of Edmonton.

The province said the charges stem from a number of incidents dating back to May 11, 2016 and between May 11 and September 9, 2016.

Court documents outlined a number of incidents, where pesticides were allegedly used in a residential area and handled near trees and plant life not meant to be treated.

The city is facing six charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and another charge under the province’s Pesticide Sales, Handling, Use and Application Regulation.

Charges include releasing or allowing the release of a damaging substance into the environment and failing to report it, releasing a substance in an amount that causes or may cause an adverse effect and not safely handling or storing pesticides.

City officials are scheduled to appear in court on September 28, 2018.