City of Edmonton kicks off Black History Month with event at City Hall

City Hall held an event to start Black History Month. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) City Hall held an event to start Black History Month. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island