City of Edmonton mails out 2024 property tax notice

Edmonton home owners can expect their property tax notices in the mail in the coming days.

The City of Edmonton mailed out the 2024 tax notices last Friday.

On April 24, city council agreed on an 8.9 per cent increase on municipal property taxes in 2024.

According to the city, more than $2 billion will be generated by the tax hike which will be used to help fund programs and services for Edmontonians such as attractions, recreation centres, transit, roads, emergency services and more.

People who haven't received their 2024 property tax notice in the mail can request a copy here.

Tax payments are due June 30 and must be processed before the deadline to avoid any penalties.

For more information regarding your property tax breakdown, or to apply for a monthly payment plan, visit the City of Edmonton's website.