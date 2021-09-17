City of Edmonton opts in to Alberta's vaccine passport-style program

EDMONTON -

Users of Edmonton's city services and facilities will be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result starting Monday.

The city will be opting in to Alberta's Restriction Exemption Program, city manager Andre Corbould confirmed Friday morning.

“We realize there are details that still need to be worked out, but we’re confident that this program will be another layer in our approach to helping keep Edmontonians safe from COVID-19," he said in a statement.

The framework applies to all city services and programs and users aged 12 and up who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine.

Between Sept. 20 – when the program starts across the province – and Oct. 25, the city will accept proof of a single dose as long as it was received more than two weeks earlier.

Proof of full immunization will be required after Oct. 25.

Alternatively, users can provide a PCR or rapid test result no older than 72 hours. The test must have been privately paid for and cannot be from Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories.

“When we looked at all of our options, this allowed us to continue to provide the highest quality of service to the largest number of Edmontonians,” Corbould said.

Edmontonians were told to arrive early to facilities while the program unrolls.

St. Albert's council made the same decision on Thursday.

Strathcona County's mayor said council would decide on Friday whether or not to match the move.

Masks will continue to be required on Edmonton transit, at bus and LRT stations, and inside all indoor public places and vehicles as per city bylaw.