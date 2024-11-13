City of Edmonton, Otipemisiwak Métis Government sign first agreement during Métis Week

The City of Edmonton marked Métis Week on Wednesday by signing a new memorandum with the Otipemisiwak Métis Government of the Métis Nation of Alberta.

The memorandum was signed at city hall, where city officials also proclaimed Nov. 10-16 Métis Week, the end of which will coincide with Louis Riel Day.

Wednesday was a celebration of both Riel's influence on the Métis people's pursuit of self-government and also of the nation's partnership with the City of Edmonton.

As such, it was "fitting," Otipemisiwak president Andrea Sandmaier said, that the municipal and Métis governments signed their first official agreement during Métis Week.

"It's a great relationship that we have with the City of Edmonton and we just want to continue that relationship," she told CTV News Edmonton during an interview after the event.

The City of Edmonton signed a memorandum of understanding with the Métis Nation of Alberta in 2013, however, the objectives outlined in the document were not federally or provincially recognized.

The ratification of a constitution and election of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government in 2023 led it to being recognized as an Indigenous government.

The updated memorandum signed Wednesday "recognizes the government-to-government relationship that now exists between the City of Edmonton and the rights-bearing Otipemisiwak Métis Government," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

The new agreement outlines the two parties' shared priorities, including housing, economic development and cultural respect.

"While we witness the efforts of the Métis people to assert their Indigenous rights, we want you to know Edmonton stands with you," Sohi promised during an address.

According to the mayor, 47 per cent of Edmonton's Indigenous population is Métis.

Métis Nation of Alberta is hosting events across the province for Métis Week, including an event commemorating Riel at the Alberta legislature on Saturday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brandon Lynch