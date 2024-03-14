City of Edmonton reaches tentative deal with workers' union, avoiding strike

A deal was struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Civic Service Union 52 (CSU 52) said the tentative agreement "does not include" Edmonton Public Library but that more details would be released later Thursday or Friday once both parties had reviewed the agreement's fine print.

In a joint statement, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and city manager Andre Corbould said they were pleased a tentative agreement had been reached.

"While we cannot predict the outcome of the ratification, we are pleased that Edmontonians will continue to receive high-quality programs and services while this process unfolds," they said, declining to comment on the details until the deal is confirmed.

CSU 52 members were scheduled to form a picket line Thursday morning but the city and union returned to the bargaining table instead.

The union served strike notice on Monday.

This is a developing news story. More to come…