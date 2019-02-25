The City of Edmonton is loosening its rules on secondary suites to encourage more homeowners to build them on their garden or garage.

The changes include allowing these suites on properties of any size, allowing stationary tiny homes to be secondary suites, increasing design flexibility and simplifying regulations to make the application process easier.

The maximum floor also increased from 50 to 60 square metres.

“I know it doesn’t seem like a lot, but 10 metres can mean the difference between, you know, a functional one or two bedroom unit to having a unit that is limited in size where maybe you can only fit a single individual as opposed to a couple,” YEGarden Suites Co-Founder and President Ashley Salvador said.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson