EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton will resume residential blading Friday.

Blading had started Monday but was cancelled due to Tuesday's snow storm.

"With the weather we've seen in the last six weeks, it has been challenging to manage," said Andrew Grant, the city's general supervisor of infrastructure field operations.

Crews will begin work at 12:01 a.m. and stay out through the weekend.

Residents can see when crews will be in their neighbourhood on the city's website.

"We strongly encourage Edmontonians to get their cars out of the way," said Grant.

If crews are unable to complete a street, they will return the following week on the same day.