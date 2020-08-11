EDMONTON -- Eleven days after implementing a mandatory face covering bylaw, the City of Edmonton will provide an update on the policy — and a mask exemption program that has been met with some controversy.

David Aitken, chair of Edmonton's COVID-19 task force, will discuss the bylaw and the exemption card program announced last week.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream the news conference at 2:30 p.m.

The face covering bylaw was introduced on Aug. 1, making masks mandatory in all indoor public places and public vehicles, including transit, until Dec. 31.

Over the weekend, Ward 3 Coun. Jon Dziadyk announced an exemption card program for the mask rule.

“Qualifying individuals can be exempt, and we’ve just issued a program where you can demonstrate proof of exemption by having a card that’s being handed out for free,” Dziadyk said.

The exemption cards are being handed out at several recreation facilities throughout the city. More than 1,200 cards were handed out on Saturday.

The exemption program prompted some backlash on social media, with many saying exemptions should be determined by doctors — not recreation centre staff.

The city said it's asking residents to follow the honour system when requesting an exemption because requiring a doctor's note would not be a good use of health care resources.

The bylaw already has some exceptions, including for children under two, people who are unable to put on or remove a face mask without assistance, or while engaging in activities that would require the removal of a face covering — like having a passport photo taken or dental work performed.

Edmonton peace officers have reported they have seen approximately 80 per cent compliance of the new bylaw.