EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton will release its latest employee survey results today.

The city will also launch the Employee Experience, a program it says takes "a new approach to inspire and engage employees to do their best work in serving Edmontonians."

More than 8,700 employees took part in last year's survey. It showed a significant drop in confidence in City Manager Linda Cochrane as well as the deputy city managers' ability to achieve the city's goals.

Cochrane announced her retirement in October 2019 after 38 years on the job.

In the 2019 survey, seven per cent fewer employees considered city hall a health and safe working environment. Workers also reported that instances of harassment or discrimination were up.

The 2020 survey will be released at 11 a.m. at city hall.