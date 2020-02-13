EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton will resume residential blading Friday.

Blading had started Monday but was cancelled due to Tuesday's snow storm.

Crews will begin work at 12:01 a.m. and stay out through the weekend.

Residents can see when crews will be in their neighbourhood on the city's website.

Drivers are asked to remove their vehicles on their neighbourhood's designated day, and if crews are unable to complete a street, they will return the following week on the same day.