

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Peace officers will temporarily take over animal abuse enforcement in the City of Edmonton starting on Friday.

On Jan. 23, the Edmonton Humane Society announced it would no longer enforce the Animal Protection Act.

“More notice would have been appreciated, quite frankly,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “But that said, the city has been able to scramble effectively and ensure that animals will be protected, which I’m very impressed with.”

A peace officer and an administrator handled the 760 animal investigations at EHS in 2018. Prior to this change, the city gave EHS approximately $550,000 per year—about $200,000 of that went to their enforcement program.

“Increasingly animal protection is becoming much more police like, and requires a body that is ready to move forward on that front,” EHS Director Christina Wilson said.

Iveson said the city will change its funding agreement with EHS.

A report on possible enforcement options will be presented to council in March.