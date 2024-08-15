City of Edmonton to vote on formal opposition to Camrose Casino relocation

Edmonton city council is planning to formally oppose the relocation of the Camrose Casino to south Edmonton.

Council has drafted a letter of opposition to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) outlining concerns about the casino's relocation.

The casino's relocation was denied by AGLC last November, but a new proposal was accepted in January.

If it's approved, it would keep its rural licence, and charitable earnings would go to Camrose area charities.

Coun. Keren Tang of Ward Karhiio, to where the casino would move, said the city was neutral during the first application but did outline concerns to AGLC, including the impact of the move on the local charitable sector.

"Two years later, none of those concerns are addressed," Tang said. "Why would we stay neutral on that when we have to make a decision that … is going to come at the expense of the city with no action from AGLC, from the provincial government."

Residents of the area have been vocal in opposing the casino during both applications, saying the development would worsen existing traffic issues on Parsons Road.

"It's a two-lane road, one lane either way, and it's quite congested most times of the day," said resident Daxesh Dalal.

Dalal said he also doesn't like that local charities will see fewer dollars, and he worries about the wellness aspect of bringing a casino to his community.

"I feel that adding another fuel to increasing addictions and mental health issues could lead to families suffering financially," Dalal said.

Ward Anirniq Coun. Erin Rutherford said the empty land where the casino would go is already zoned for one, but she doesn't support the relocation.

"This casino, as it's being proposed, is a net loss to Edmonton, as opposed to casinos in general," Rutherford said.

"We know Edmonton is a service hub," Rutherford added. "A lot of the neighboring communities rely on services that Edmonton non-profits provide, and so that is a big, a big concern."

AGLC projects the relocated casino would bring in around $19 million in annual revenue, with area casinos seeing a two- to five-per-cent drop in charitable income.

Rutherford and Tang said they would be more open to approving the project if a portion of the charitable income was allotted to local organizations.

"I think there needs to be middle ground in terms of keeping part of that as a rural license, but a percentage that would make sure that the current charities don't lose any funding," Rutherford said.

Rural municipalities have been advocates for changing how charitable income is distributed in Alberta, which they say puts rural municipalities at a disadvantage.

Tang said the city submitted a proposal to AGLC two years ago that included a charitable gaming model similar to the one in British Columbia, where charitable organizations access casino earnings through grants.

"We have not received a response," Tang said. "Nothing has changed on that front."

AGLC said a 2021 review into Alberta's charitable gaming model is ongoing.

In a statement on Thursday, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said is concerned about the "lack of communication, transparency and considerations for the impacts of the move."

"Approving this move will result in a loss of revenue to Edmonton charities which are already struggling to fund critical supports to Edmontonians," Sohi's statement read. "This reduction in funding will likely result in these organizations asking for support from City Council to make up for this funding loss, which will result in high property taxes."

City council will need to vote to approve the final draft of the opposition letter at the Aug. 20 council meeting.

The deadline for Edmontonians to submit written feedback to AGLC is Aug. 21.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson