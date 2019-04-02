The City of Edmonton has decided to press pause on developing new residential neighbourhoods on land it owns.

Usually the city sells lands to developers and splits profits, but one councillor wants a different approach.

“We have a number of parcels of land that we’re developing on the suburban edges that I’ve come to the conclusion we shouldn’t be developing,” Ward 10 Councillor Michael Walters said.

Walters believes the city should sell its land and use the profits to develop existing areas like Rossdale, the Edmonton Exhibition Lands and The Quarters Downtown.

Ward 4 Councillor Aaron Paquette does not want to give up the city’s land and revenue that comes from selling it to developers—around $1.5 million a year.

“What are other strategies we can use, rather than sort of doing a fire sale? What if we actually used out assets strategically?

Paquette suggested the city could use some of its land to build affordable housing.

For now, council paused future work while city staff puts together a report due at the end of the year.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson