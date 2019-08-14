The City of Edmonton will fund new workplace training opportunities as part of a penalty issued in the death of a municipal construction worker.

Saturnino Sonson was 44 years old when he was killed in a 2016 tunneling incident.

On Wednesday, the City was penalized $325,000 in the city employee's death.

“The death of our former colleague was tragic, and we are sorry that his family, friends and colleagues faced such a heavy loss,” Kim Armstrong, acting city manager, said in a statement.

“We have learned from this tragic incident, and have strengthened our health and safety commitment, programs and oversight.”

Of the penalty amount, $240,000 will be used to support the Alberta Municipal Health and Safety Association to provide additional training for municipal workers. There will be special focus given to hazard assessments for tunneling, boring and trenching operations, the city said.