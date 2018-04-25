Despite a lingering winter and a quick warm-up, the City of Edmonton plans to open some sports fields on time.

Travis Kennedy with the City of Edmonton said crews had been monitoring the city’s sports fields in recent weeks.

“We’ve really been looking for moisture content in the soil profile to determine when we’re going to have minimal compaction impact by using our fields,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said sports fields would open in stages, with rectangular fields set to open Friday, April 27.

Officials are monitoring the remaining fields (shale baseball diamonds) for moisture content, with an announcement expected the following week.

“We’re fortunate, we have a rapid drying cycle right now…the fields have been drying rapidly and with this increased heat over the last week, we’re in a better position than we were last year,” Kennedy said.

“We had a lot of moisture last year, but cooler daytime temperatures which delayed us a little.”

Kennedy said the fields were opening on time, a week earlier than they did in 2017.

Plans to handle dandelions

Kennedy also addressed the city’s plans to handle dandelions on sports fields.

The weeds are expected to start appearing on fields in the coming weeks and the city will be monitoring for them.

“We’ll be applying chelate across 60 per cent of our sports fields’ inventory up to four times during the season,” Kennedy said. He said treatments are expected to start in mid-to-late May.

City crews will also be monitoring for dandelions.

“Where we find high densities of the weeds, we’re going to treat aggressively,” Kennedy said.

He also said the city plans to mow sports fields weekly.