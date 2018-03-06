The City of Edmonton announced Tuesday that it had entered a guilty plea in response to a charge laid in the wake of a June, 2015 workplace injury.

Vickie Galet was hit by a loader truck as she worked at the Waste Management Centre. The city described her arm injury as “life-altering”.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the City acknowledged responsibility in the incident, and “recognizes the loss suffered by Ms. Galet, her family, friends and colleagues at the City.”