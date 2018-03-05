Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
City pleads guilty to charge stemming from April, 2015 workplace fatality
Edmonton City Hall
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 6:39PM MST
The City of Edmonton announced Monday that it had pleaded guilty to a charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
The charge was related to an April, 2015 workplace fatality. In that incident, a gravel truck driver was buried when gravel unloaded from his truck while he was behind it.
The deceased was identified as Stephen Penny.
In a statement released Monday, the City said it acknowledged its responsibility in the incident and “recognizes the loss felt by his family, friends and colleagues at the City.”