The City of Edmonton announced Monday that it had pleaded guilty to a charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The charge was related to an April, 2015 workplace fatality. In that incident, a gravel truck driver was buried when gravel unloaded from his truck while he was behind it.

The deceased was identified as Stephen Penny.

In a statement released Monday, the City said it acknowledged its responsibility in the incident and “recognizes the loss felt by his family, friends and colleagues at the City.”