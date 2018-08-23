Imagine enough garbage to fill four EPCOR Towers – that’s how much waste Edmontonians create each year.

The city said 260,000 tonnes of residential waste is generated annually and is working to reduce most of that away from the landfill.

City of Edmonton Waste Services is focused on a strategy for 2019-2022 that would divert more waste from landfills and reduce its carbon footprint.

Significant changes are anticipated to how Edmontonians dispose of organic material and yard waste.

Compost

According to the city, organic waste accounts for more than 50 per cent of residential waste and it is proposing a Source Separated Organics (SSO) program.

Based on the SSO system, the homeowner would separate compostable material from the other garbage.

A pilot program is anticipated to start in the spring of 2019, impacting 5,600 residences in Wards 3, 7 and 12.

Here are the options #yegcc is considering for the organics pilot project proposed for next spring. Option 4 includes clear garbage bags so people can see what you're throwing away... You're also allowed 1 "privacy bag" #yeg pic.twitter.com/Jlsb9SPiiR — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) August 23, 2018

The public will be consulted in the fall with the four options. Staff will return to the city’s utility committee with the results of the consultations next February.

Grass clippings, leaf and yard waste

During the summer, 50,000 tonnes of grass clippings are collected in the city, making up half of the average household’s trash.

The city is proposing to eliminate grass, leaf and yard waste as part of its regularly scheduled waste collection.

Instead, this type of waste will be picked up seasonally in the spring and fall or can be dropped off at Eco Stations or Big Bin Events.

City staff also recommends leaving grass clippings on the lawn.

The city will begin an awareness campaign next spring.

In 2017, the city kept 39 per cent of household waste out of the landfill, which is short of its 90 per cent target.