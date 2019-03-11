The City of Edmonton will build 13 dry ponds in neighbourhoods that need them to avoid flooding.

Parkallen, the south Edmonton neighbourhood hit hard by storms in 2004 and 2012, will be the first to benefit from the federal government’s $54 million contribution through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

“Floods, wildfires and winter storms are getting worse, and certainly more frequent,” Infrastructure and Communities Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in Edmonton Monday.

Mayor Don Iveson is familiar with Parkallen's struggles with flooding.

“When the storm hit, I was immediately concerned about my parent’s house because of the history of flooding in this community," he said.

The community’s Ellingson Park and its neighbourhood sports fields will be turned into dry ponds, where water can be stored to reduce urban flooding and be released over time.

The money will also be used to improve the water and wastewater treatment plants in the river valley.

“If the river rises enough, it can come back and kind of feed the system backwards through the outfalls, so we can close gates to stop that from happening once we upgrade those outfalls,” said Amanda Rosychuk, EPCOR’s senior vice president of drainage services.

The city will choose where the other 11 dry ponds will go later this year.