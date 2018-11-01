The City of Edmonton recommended property tax increases to help pay for the 2019-2022 proposed operating budget released Thursday.

The operating budget pays for services such as public transit, police and fire rescue, waste management, and the salaries of the more than 14,000 city employees.

The new budget will increase from $2.9 billion in 2019 to $3.27 billion in 2022.

The main reason for the increase is projects like the Valley Line LRT and Alley Renewal Program.

To pay for it, the city recommended a property tax increase of 3.3 per cent in 2019, 2.7 per cent in 2020, and two per cent in 2021 and 2022.

On average, property taxes will increase by 79 per cent next year.

The operating budget will be presented to city council November 7.