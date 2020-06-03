EDMONTON -- Starting Monday, drivers will have to once again pay to use City of Edmonton parking zones.

About 80 per cent of the on-street zones and city-owned parkades will see a rate reduction, depending on their location.

Officials said the move is to help support businesses as commercial activity beings to ramp up again.

"Paid parking helps encourage turnover in parking spots and ensures spots are available for businesses and their customers," reads a notice from the city.

The first 30 minutes in a zone will remain free of charge to help out curbside pick-up customers.

Everyone will have to register to park, whether they are staying for less than 30 minutes or longer.

Active zones and prices are listed online.

Edmonton is recommending customers use the EPark app as the street machines are not sanitized between uses.

The city suspended fees March 21 as part of its pandemic response.