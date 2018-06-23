More than 200 individuals and businesses in Edmonton have applied to sell cannabis once it becomes legal in October.

The City of Edmonton received a total of 242 applications. Each applicant will meet individually with the city. Those who receive a licence and permit from the government will then go through the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) for final approval.

Nick Booth, owner of Green Mountain Cannabis, was first to apply and will meet with the city Monday.

“It was pretty unbelievable at first, but it's exciting, obviously,” Booth told CTV News. “[It] gives us a pretty big advantage for getting a licence ultimately.”

Booth’s proposed location is in the Kingsway area at 11610 119 Street.

“We like this spot because there is a lot of residential out here,” he said. “There are two hotels across the street, a lot of exposure from Kingsway. This road is busy as well. We think we'll get a lot of foot traffic.”

The permit for the location will take a few weeks to get approved by the city.

Those who did not apply during the first period of submission and review will get another chance late summer or early fall, the city said.

Cannabis becomes legal on October 17.

