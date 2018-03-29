The City of Edmonton released potential changes to the city’s bus network Thursday, and said Edmontonians could start weighing in on the changes at in-person meetings and online starting in April.

The city rolled out potential changes to the bus network online Thursday – saying the changes aim to meet various types of travel needs for Edmonton transit users.

A map of the proposed primary transit network can be found below

Starting on April 12, and until June 14, the city will open an online survey for Edmontonians looking to weigh in on the proposed changes.

The city will also host a series of 24 workshops where transit users can provide feedback as well.

According to the city’s website on the bus network changes, releasing the proposed route and collecting feedback is the first of four phases.

Information collected in phase one will be used by officials to refine the network in the summer and fall in phase two – with a public update to follow.

In phase three, slated for 2019, the city expects to prepare to launch the new bus network.

The city expects the new bus network will be rolled out in 2020.

More to come…