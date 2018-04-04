City administrators have released a report showing results of an audit of Edmonton’s busiest roads and intersections – including a breakdown of the worst intersections in the city.

The report was presented to the Urban Planning Committee Tuesday, April 4 – the report included a rating of major traffic intersections, by quadrant.

Intersections were given a letter rating:

A – delay of 10 seconds or less

B – delay of between 10 and 20 seconds

C – delay of between 20 and 35 seconds

D – delay of between 35 and 55 seconds

E – delay of between 55 and 80 seconds

F – delays of more than 80 seconds

Data on the intersections was gathered during morning and afternoon commutes.

Out of the total 339 intersections studied, two intersections received ‘F’ ratings for both timeframes: 111 Street and 51 Avenue and 50Street and 112 Avenue. Eighteen others were identified as problem spots as well, either in the morning or afternoon. About six percent of all intersections are considered congested.

Interactive map: The 20 intersections that received an ‘F’ rating in a City report. Source: City of Edmonton.

“As we get closer to a million people, we’re seeing this more and more,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “You find that the existing roadway network becomes overwhelmed with the hundreds of thousands of additional people putting pressure on it. Even if you widen those roads they still get congested.

“There’s no building your way out of congestions, there’s just giving people alternatives.”

Iveson said more LRT options and improved bus service is the best option to ease traffic congestion.