It will be years before an LRT line will run into west Edmonton, but a city announcement has brought that future stop into sharper focus, with names for the 16 stops along the future line.

The City of Edmonton’s Naming Committee announced the approved names Wednesday morning.

When it is complete, the future line will feature a total of 16 stops: 14 on street-level and two elevated.

The line extension will begin at Alex Decoteau Stop, located near Alex Decoteau Park on 102 Avenue at 105 Street.

The rest will be named as follows:

Norquest Stop

MacEwan Arts/112 St. Stop

The Yards/116 St. Stop

Brewery/120 St. Stop

124 Street

Glenora Stop

Grovenor/142 St. Stop

Stony Plain Road/149 St. Stop

Jasper Place Stop

Glenwood/Sherwood Stop

Meadowlark Stop

Misericordia Station (elevated stop)

West Edmonton Mall Station (elevated stop)

Aldergrove/Belmead Stop

Lewis Farms Stop

The city said the stop names were primarily chosen based on location with input from City administration, and consultation with Citizen Working Groups along the route.

The Alex Decoteau Stop, like the park, was named as a tribute to Canada’s first Indigenous police officer, who joined the Edmonton Police Service in 1911.

The Yards/116 St. Stop was named in reference to the CN Rail Yards, which had previously operated in the area.

MAP: Future Valley Line West LRT extension. The light purple line on the map indicates an elevated section of the LRT line. (Source: City of Edmonton)

The 14 kilometre line extension is the second stage for the Valley Line LRT, and it will eventually connect Mill Woods in the city’s southeast and Lewis Farms in west Edmonton.

Design for the line was completed in 2013, and officials said it should be ready for procurement later this year. Once procurement begins, officials expect it will take about a year to select a contractor, and another five years to build.