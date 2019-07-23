City replaces bike rumble strips following criticism they were too high
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 4:52PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 7:25PM MDT
A set of rumble strips recently installed on a river valley bike path has bounced cyclists from their seats and complaints back at the city.
The strips were installed as a safety feature in Mill Creek Ravine, near 93 Avenue where the path slopes down and crosses a driveway.
But city staff have already removed the eight-millimetre bumps and replaced them with strips that are only three millimetres thick, due to push back from those who use the trail.
"It surprised me cause I thought they were lines, but it turns out they were bumps," cyclist Craig Sartison laughed.
Another cyclist, Tiera Stauth, added: "I was keeping my head up, and then all of a sudden I went over these bumps, and my whole bike shook and rattled."
Stauth uses the trail every day to get to work, and equated the rumble strips biking over large roots.
She later called them "unnecessarily aggressive" in a post on Twitter, and reported the location to 311.
The City of Edmonton responded online, saying that was not their intent.
"The rumble strips were installed as one measure to advise path users of the crossing but they were not intended to be aggressive," read the response.
"Stop signs were installed for vehicles using the driveway and people in vehicles must yield to people using the shared pathway when crossing."
City staff finished the work to replace the strips Tuesday afternoon.
With files from Jeremy Thompson